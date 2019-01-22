Concealed Carry measure passes Senate 23-11

Senate Bill 47, an act tor epeal and revise certain provisions regarding permits to carry a concealed pistol came to the Senate Floor today, and passed rather handily on a 23-11 vote.
Is this going to be the measure that Governor Noem signs to legalize permitless carry in the state?
Does this mean the Wild West rides again? This will be welcomed on every reservation and off. The law is the law for everybody.
Does the Secretary of State support this?
“Dodge City….. Great Faces, Great Places….”
The days of Wild Bill Janklow (oops, I meant Wild Bill Hitchcock) and Calamity Jane are back again. Head for them thar hills.
What a bunch of hyperbolic scaremongering.
What do law enforcement professionals say about this? Did the heads of the Highway Patrol and DCI testify in favor? Did the Sheriff’s Association or Fraternal Order of Police jump on board?
I like guns and have no problem with the current system. What I foresee is cops answering a live shooter call and seeing a dozen armed people with no idea who’s the bad guy with the gun and who’s the armed citizen thinking they’re going to save the day. Every police encounter will now have a higher possibility of a gun in the mix. There’s no need to ratchet up the situation.
Last night in Pierre: http://www.todayskccr.com/pierre-man-arrested-for-dui-after-crashing-into-electric-box-that-caused-power-outage/
As Americans we do not disarm our citizens for the benefit of our law enforcement community.
How does a concealed carry card equal disarming? If you are not a felon, go spend the 10 bucks and get one. I’ve got more guns than I know what to do with and love the second amendment. But i have no issue with needing a permit to carry concealed.
I shouldn’t have to. Forcing me to get a listener is an unconstitutional infringement.
So people should be allowed to parade down the street without a permit?