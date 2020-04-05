Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Brock Greenfield on their wedding yesterday Posted on April 5, 2020 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Congratulations to the newly married Senator Brock Greenfield and his lovely bride, Kelli, who celebrated their nuptials yesterday in a church where all practiced social distancing. We hope the new couple is happy and healthy! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related