Congratulations to new Speaker Pro Tempore Steve Haugaard

I got busy working on things yesterday, and forgot to acknowledge that an election was held in conjunction with the budget address yesterday.
State Representative Steve Haugaard was elected to serve as the House Speaker Pro Tempore to replace Don Haggar, who resigned from the legislature to serve as the Executive Director for the South Dakota chapter of Americans for Prosperity.
If Steve continues to serve past the next election, he is in line to be the next Speaker of the House.
Congratulations Representative Haugaard!
Hats off to Haugard! Word on the street is Jackley was working the phones pretty hard to elect Haugard’s liberal oponent, representative Stevens.
If true what a dumb move by Jackley. Why get involved in a Speaker Pro Tem race? Especially one you don’t know if you are going to be on the winning side.
I heard that too. Is that a weird move coming from a gubernatorial candidate?
Haugard is a good choice!
Congratulations, Steve
Two issues came to the fore here. One is good for the legislature, the other is a threat to it.
1) Haugard is a good choice and will do well in the role.
2) If Marty as a candidate will interfere in the selection of legislative leadership, what will he do as governor? If he supports the more liberal choice when a conservative is available, how will he govern?
When are the elections for the rest of the leadership?
I am undecided between Jackley and Norm, but Jackley has some explaining to do. I heard Haugard on issues before and he is a true conservative so I would like to know Jackley’s reasoning here.
Haugaard is a solid conservative. Great choice!
It was nothing more than a personal vendetta against one of Stevens’ opponents.
Personal vendetta? That’s scary behavior out of a prosecutor.