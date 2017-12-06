Congratulations to new Speaker Pro Tempore Steve Haugaard

I got busy working on things yesterday, and forgot to acknowledge that an election was held in conjunction with the budget address yesterday.

State Representative Steve Haugaard was elected to serve as the House Speaker Pro Tempore to replace Don Haggar, who resigned from the legislature to serve as the Executive Director for the South Dakota chapter of Americans for Prosperity.

If Steve continues to serve past the next election, he is in line to be the next Speaker of the House.

Congratulations Representative Haugaard!

