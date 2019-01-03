Congratulations to Pennington County Republicans.

I’m told this AM that after some hotly contested races, the Pennington County GOP has some new leadership. I don’t have the full slate yet, but here’s what I’m hearing:
Jeff Holbrook – Chairman
Kate Thomas – Vice Chair
Committeewoman – Janet Jensen
Committeeman – Ed Randazzo
I’ll fill in the rest of the blanks as I hear more reports.
Congratulations to all that were elected!
Great news! Necessary change.
Good news!!!!
Who else was running?
I heard Sandy Marlette was running
A great Republican. She would have been an excellent choice too.
Marguerite?