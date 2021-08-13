Congratulations to State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt for being named as a recipient of a 4 under 40 Award from the Young Professionals Network with the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. According to the Argus Leader:
The award is given to young professionals younger than 40 who are leaders in their business, industry and community
Taylor Rehfeldt, Sanford Health: Taylor Rehfeldt is a Nurse Anesthetist at Sanford Health and was one of the first people to graduate with a doctorate of anesthesia in South Dakota. She is also a public servant who is serving her first term as representative in the South Dakota State Legislature. She was instrumental in passing Senate Bill 50, which granted certified nurse anesthetists full practice authority in the state of South Dakota.
2 thoughts on “Congratulations to State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt”
Congratulations go to Representative Taylor Rehfeldt! Taylor serves with me on SD House Health and Human Services Committee and we are part of the Medical Marijuana Study Committee. She is professional, analytical & represents the constituents of South Dakota well.
Big congratulations to Taylor. She is a worthy recipient of this award. Lots of bright things ahead for her.