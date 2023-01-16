Congratulations to the new leadership team of the South Dakota Republican Party January 16, 2023 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
5 thoughts on “Congratulations to the new leadership team of the South Dakota Republican Party”
Congratulations to all!
This is an awesome team of leaders. All are already busy loyal Republicans. They are all excellent unifiers and communicators. They have volunteered to continue the high level of success of the South Dakota Republican Party.
The best is indeed yet to come.
Congratulations John, Mary, Marilyn and Brett. Thank you for stepping forward for our Republican family.
💥the ultimate endorsement
Interesting. Where did Bell go?
As was explained at the meeting, JB has younger kids at home, so he’s taking a step back after a decade, so he’s handing things back to Brett Koenecke who handed the position over to him when his daughters were younger.
The SDGOP is fortunate to have these guys willing to do this, as the FEC Compliance is a huge challenge, and between the both of them, they’ve kept the SDGOP relatively compliant in terms of our reporting, while the other side of the aisle has found themselves more challenged.