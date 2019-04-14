Congratulations to the new SD College Republican Executive Board, including my #4 daughter Sydney, who was elected to be the new Chairman of the State College Republican group.

I’m not sure how well it’s been researched, but Sydney tells me that they had been told that this might possibly be the first time nationwide for 2 women to serve in the top 2 positions (Chair and Vice Chair) for a State CR Group.

Again, congrats!

