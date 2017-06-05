Congressional Candidate Disclosures being filed with the Clerk of the US House.

Congressional Candidate Financial Disclosure reports are starting to trickle in from the candidates actively pursing South Dakota’s Congressional seat being vacated by Congresswoman Kristi Noem, as she looks towards the Governorship of the state of South Dakota.

Former PUC Commissioner & Republican Candidate Dusty Johnson’s report provides the most information, and also makes very clear the fact that his wife is part of a financial advising firm:

Dusty Disclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

We have to wait for Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ report, as she has taken a momentary bye, and asked for a 30 day extension at the time of her filing due date. So we won’t know where her report sits for at least another couple of weeks:

Our foul-mouthed Democrat friend Chris Martian who is running for Congress has his report in… for what it’s worth. For lack of a better term, It’s what we might call a “Chad Haber-ian” campaign finance report, with no reported income or assets.

Stay Tuned for more.

