Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson gets specific on abortion position, promises more on issue specifics to come

Republican Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson was on Facebook late this evening providing specifics on his position on the always contentious issue of abortion in response to a potential voter’s inquiry.

As popped up in my facebook feed in response to a plethora of issues, Johnson focused on on abortion:

In his response, Johnson noted he considers himself to be a pro-life candidate, and states that “taxpayer dollars should not fund abortion.”

In response to the wide-ranging question, Johnson also promised to respond on other topics over the next few days, including on second amendment rights, school choice, immigration, same-sex marriage, etcetera.

While both Johnson and his current opponent fellow Republican Shantel Krebs have campaigned for office in the past and have taken stances on various issues, it seems to mark one of the earliest occasions in the 2018 congressional campaign where one of them have gotten specific in laying out positions in writing on some of the hot button issues or ‘laundry list’ issues that many Republicans tick off as they assess how conservative they consider the candidates.

Stay tuned, as things in the congressional race might be changing up a bit from being about meeting the candidates, into more how they serve up the meat and potato issues.