Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson gets specific on abortion position, promises more on issue specifics to come

Republican Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson was on Facebook late this evening providing specifics on his position on the always contentious issue of abortion in response to a potential voter’s inquiry.
As popped up in my facebook feed in response to a plethora of issues, Johnson focused on on abortion:
In his response, Johnson noted he considers himself to be a pro-life candidate, and states that “taxpayer dollars should not fund abortion.”
In response to the wide-ranging question, Johnson also promised to respond on other topics over the next few days, including on second amendment rights, school choice, immigration, same-sex marriage, etcetera.
While both Johnson and his current opponent fellow Republican Shantel Krebs have campaigned for office in the past and have taken stances on various issues, it seems to mark one of the earliest occasions in the 2018 congressional campaign where one of them have gotten specific in laying out positions in writing on some of the hot button issues or ‘laundry list’ issues that many Republicans tick off as they assess how conservative they consider the candidates.
Stay tuned, as things in the congressional race might be changing up a bit from being about meeting the candidates, into more how they serve up the meat and potato issues.
Since Dusty claims he values life, then I guess we can also assume he supports ObamaCare and the further extension of Medicaid (a “life” issue) to the working poor in this state, right? – a position that his former boss, Governor Daugaard, supported prior to the current Congress’s confusion and misguided leadership on this issue.
#LackOfInsuranceIsTheUltimateDeathPanel
Medicaid isn’t insurance.
Where did I say it was? A great way to address the lack of health insurance for the working poor is to offer Medicaid as an alternative…. 😉
If you have private insurance and want an elective procedure, you can have it. You can have it done in a nice clean physician-owned surgical center.
If you are on Medicaid, And Medicaid agrees to pay for surgery, which is a big IF, you can have it done in a hospital operating room full of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and hope you don’t get a life threatening infection. But that’s only if Medicaid agrees to pay. The people who decide these things don’t care how much it would improve your quality of life. And if Medicaid says no, what are you going to do about it? Tell them you will get insurance from a real Insurance company?
You are assuming that the working poor have a choice between “private insurance” and Medicaid…. The working poor cannot afford these “Cadillac Plans” which you suggest are available for them. Well, they are available for them if you accept former HHS Secretary Price’s belief that “access” is health care… We all have access to buy an actual new Cadillac, but how many of us can afford to do it – but they do ride better than a Yugo, I must admit, you are right there….
I commend Dusty for stepping up to talk abut specifics of issues.
The post by Wendell is leading and suggestive of his positions and way too many questions in one post. I think Dusty was smart to break it down and answer individually and not have a run on answer, like the questioning post.