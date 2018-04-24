Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio interviewed by SDPB

I haven’t had a chance to listen to it just yet, but Neal Tapio was interviewed by South Dakota Public Broadcasting yesterday. Check it out here.

      Yes, he stated in two interviews that he worked for Sen. Pressler right out of college in ‘92. He spent time in DC and learned how corrupt the system was even back then.

    Tapio is good at the longer in depth discussions. He likes to tackle the big societal issues. I haven’t heard Dusty on any of the longer form interviews. Where’s Dusty?

    What is the deal with all the hatred for Tapio?

    Is it because he speaks out against the dangers of radical Islam?

