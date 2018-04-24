Congressional Candidate Neal Tapio interviewed by SDPB Posted on April 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ I haven’t had a chance to listen to it just yet, but Neal Tapio was interviewed by South Dakota Public Broadcasting yesterday. Check it out here. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
where’s the $500,000 that Tapio said he was going to spend on this race? guess that was a lie too
He likes to tell tall tales
Interesting how there’s always the petty comments from the peanut gallery
You guys must be including inflation in your numbers. Heard several times the figure of $300,000.
Did he say he worked for Pressler?
Yes, he stated in two interviews that he worked for Sen. Pressler right out of college in ‘92. He spent time in DC and learned how corrupt the system was even back then.
Tapio is good at the longer in depth discussions. He likes to tackle the big societal issues. I haven’t heard Dusty on any of the longer form interviews. Where’s Dusty?
What is the deal with all the hatred for Tapio?
Is it because he speaks out against the dangers of radical Islam?