Congressional candidate Taffy Howard’s sister notes she’s a deputy at polling station. What was that state law about relatives working as precinct workers..? That could be an issue with election integrity.

There was a post today on the Primary Dusty Johnson Facebook group which found its way to me, where Taffy Howard’s sister notes something that may be a problem:

So, who cares that Taffy’s sister wants to get signs posted around a polling station? Well, nobody, but there was a tidbit in that passage that might indicate a problem..

“I’m working a polling station as a deputy, so I’m unable to plant them.”

Interesting.

Did you know that South Dakota State Law says you can’t serve on an election board when you’re related to a candidate on the ballot for that precinct?

12-15-14.3. Certain relatives of candidates prohibited from serving on election and counting boards. No person may serve on an election or counting board who is a candidate or related by blood or marriage within the second degree to a candidate who is on the ballot in that precinct.

Read that here.

Someone probably needs to send a note to the Lincoln County Auditor that one of their workers for Precinct Sioux Falls 2-13 may have some qualification issues.

That could be an issue with election integrity.