Congressional Hopeful Neal Tapio talks about dangers of Islamic Terrorism in wake of NYC attack

Posted on by 4 Comments ↓

Neal Tapio, who has signaled his intent to announce for South Dakota’s lone Congressional seat early this next year, has posted his thoughts on Facebook about the dangers of Islamic terrorism tonight.

His essay comes in the wake of what appears to be a terror attack on New York City which has killed 8 and left nearly a dozen wounded, including children:

What are your thoughts?

4 Replies to “Congressional Hopeful Neal Tapio talks about dangers of Islamic Terrorism in wake of NYC attack”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.