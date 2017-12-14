Congressional Hopeful Tapio presses Congressional Candidate Krebs on Muslim registry

From the Argus Leader, on the eve of a visit from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for Congressional Candidate Shantel Krebs, Neal Tapio is asking Krebs for particulars on how exactly she lines up with President Donald Trump:

A Republican state senator on Wednesday called for U.S. House hopeful Shantel Krebs to weigh in on a proposed federal Muslim registry before campaigning with one of its chief architects.

The endorsement from Kris Kobach was likely a case of “mistaken political identity,” said state Sen. Neal Tapio, a likely GOP House candidate.

and..

But Tapio, a Watertown Republican and former state campaign director for Trump, said it was an effort to get ahead of him. He said he supported Kobach’s proposals to reform immigration and voter ID laws.

“She recognizes that I’m probably the frontrunner in the race because of my connections to the Trump campaign,” Tapio said.