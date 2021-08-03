Congressman Dusty Johnson already has note off to raise money from Taffy challenge

Within hours of her submitting the paperwork to the FEC, it looks like Dusty is already pulling Taffy.

Well, pulling the Taffy card as a reason to send out a fundraising e-mail to his supporters in anticipation of an attack strategy that will be coming against him:

“Not all officeholders and candidates focus on getting things done. A recent TV story about my opponent noted she has a reputation for being on the attack, as opposed to delivering results. She’s “drawn the ire” of Governor Kristi Noem and has been a “vocal opponent” of our state’s policies.”

Looks like Dusty isn’t going to be shy about pointing out his opponent’s record.

(And if you want to contribute, you can visit dustyjohnson.com. )