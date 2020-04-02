Congressman Dusty Johnson and US Senator Mike Rounds confirmed for ballot, so far. Of three Democrats running, 2 quiet, one has let his website expire already.

On the Republican side, Congressman Dusty Johnson and US Senator Mike Rounds are the only two federal elections besides president that have been confirmed for the South Dakota ballot so far. We await the confirmation of the petitions from Scyller Borglum who is running for US Senate, and supposedly Liz May has turned hers in as well.

On the Democrat side, Dan Ahlers for US Senate has been ….kind of quiet, as has been Whitney Raver for Congress.

And as for the other congressional democrat hopeful… what’s his face… Brian Wirth for Congress, I suspect the message displayed at his campaign website at http://brianwirth605.com/ might hold a clue:

Maybe he’s just practicing social distancing electronically?