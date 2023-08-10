Congressman Dusty Johnson Awarded Democracy Award for Outstanding Constituent Service

Johnson Awarded Democracy Award for Outstanding Constituent Service

Congressional Management Foundation Recognizes Rep. Johnson for Outstanding Constituent Service

Washington, D.C. – This week, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) was awarded the Democracy Award for outstanding Constituent Service by the Congressional Management Foundation (CMF). CMF’s Constituent Service award recognizes non-legislative achievement and performance in congressional offices. This category honors offices for their outstanding practices or achievements acting as ombudsmen with the federal government or responding to constituent requests and inquiries. Only one Republican and one Democrat office is selected per each award category.

This marks Johnson’s second Democracy Award. Johnson’s office won the 2021 Democracy Award in the “Constituent Accountability and Accessibility” category.

“I came to Congress to serve the people of South Dakota,” said Johnson. “Being recognized as the winner of the Constituent Service award gives me confidence that my team and I go above and beyond to serve South Dakotans as their liaison to the federal government.”

“As a Democracy Award winner, Rep. Johnson’s office is clearly one of the best in Congress,” said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. “This designation demonstrates that Rep. Johnson has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents in South Dakota. Rep. Johnson and his staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for his colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work.”

South Dakota constituent testimonials:

“You all provided excellent service for me and my family. Took me 1.5 years of calling and emailing the IRS and your office got me on the right track in one week.” – Robert, Rapid City.

“I worked for three years trying to obtain a copy of my brother-in-law’s DD214. I needed this form to get a veteran plaque for his headstone. Your staff got this form in under two weeks. I promised my brother-in-law I would get this plaque for his headstone. Thanks to you and your staff for helping me fulfill this promise. He was proud of his military service.” – Ben, Wilmot.

“Thank you for a very speedy response to our request. It feels good to have a representative who genuinely cares for his constituents and follows up to make sure their issue is resolved.” – Marek, Sioux Falls.

Background:

According to CMF, Johnson’s office was selected for this award because their efficiency and effectiveness are reflected in the consistent, positive responses the office has received. In 2022, 96% of constituents had a positive experience with their office, 97.4% of constituents reported having a positive experience in 2021, and 95.5% had a positive interaction in 2020. The office sends quarterly casework review surveys to each completed case – asking about interactions with staff, overall outcomes, and timeliness of responses.

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 1977 dedicated to strengthening Congress and building trust in its work with and for the American people. CMF works to revitalize Congress as an institution; promoting best practices in congressional offices; and helps Congress and the people they represent engage in a constructive and inclusive dialogue toward a thriving American democracy.

Details on the process and the history of the Democracy Awards can be found here: https://www.congressfoundation.org/projects/democracy-awards

