Congressman Dusty Johnson named Chair of Republican Main Street Partnership

NEW: Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) named the new chair of Republican Main Street Partnership. Rep. Stephanie Bice is the new vice chair — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 15, 2022

Dusty Johnson has been named the new chair of a coalition of Republican elected officials. According to the group’s website, “The Republican Main Street Partnership encompasses a broad alliance of conservative, governing Republicans, including more than 70 sitting members in Congress. We are dedicated to working to enact commonsense legislation that gets things done for the American people. Our members run and win in the most highly contested swing districts in the country.”