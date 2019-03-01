Congressman Dusty Johnson on Green New Deal. Because it could mean no more milkshakes. Posted on March 1, 2019 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
He’s really blazing a path. How long until leadership?
Blazing a path?
Somehow I don’t think that voting against your party is blazing much of anything. Except helping the Democrats.
He might be blazing alright…
But a comedian he’s not…
I see Skyllar Borglum has a major announcement on Sunday over on her Facebook feed and asking people to type exclusive. I’d guess she thinks she may be qualified to run for higher office before even getting through year one of her term. Us Senate or Us House? Or maybe this has nothing to do with anything, but sure gives the impression of announcing a future office. Typical new legislator, no experience, try to jump into something bigger without serving her constituents first. Will be interesting to follow. Maybe Rounds isn’t running again? Because if he is, she would get crushed by him or Johnson for that matter.