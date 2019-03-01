4 Replies to “Congressman Dusty Johnson on Green New Deal. Because it could mean no more milkshakes.”

    1. Anonymous

      Blazing a path?

      Somehow I don’t think that voting against your party is blazing much of anything. Except helping the Democrats.

  3. Trevor

    I see Skyllar Borglum has a major announcement on Sunday over on her Facebook feed and asking people to type exclusive. I’d guess she thinks she may be qualified to run for higher office before even getting through year one of her term. Us Senate or Us House? Or maybe this has nothing to do with anything, but sure gives the impression of announcing a future office. Typical new legislator, no experience, try to jump into something bigger without serving her constituents first. Will be interesting to follow. Maybe Rounds isn’t running again? Because if he is, she would get crushed by him or Johnson for that matter.

