Congressman Dusty Johnson is the presiding officer for a time at the podium in the US House of Representatives today.
Possibly trying it on for size? You never know. He could be Speaker someday!
Congressman Dusty Johnson is the presiding officer for a time at the podium in the US House of Representatives today.
Possibly trying it on for size? You never know. He could be Speaker someday!
5 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson presiding over US House for a bit today.”
HA! This is a good joke!
Dusty is a weak uniparty peon and so unimportant he’s not included in the important meetings taking place behind the scenes today, which is why he is presiding over NOTHING. 😂
Why did Dusty rage against the worthy battle to give this 118th congress the balance and powers it was designed to have? He wanted business as usual and doesn’t actually stand for the people he represents. He is a uniparty, useful idiot. The man doesn’t have a leader bone in his body and he will NEVER even be CONSIDERED for speaker, but keep pretending anyone in Congress even knows his last name or which state he represents 😂 This was a really funny joke- thanks for the good laugh!
Somebody sounds jealous.
Someone’s really mad that Wacky Taffy lost.
What a whackadoodle that Laffy taffy was
Mike, the facts make it clear you are wrong. Dusty was named to the much-in-demand China Committee that was just formed (only 13 members were appointed). 80 of his colleagues just elected him to lead the second-largest Republican caucus in the House, and he is on record supporting the rules changes you say he opposed. He posted a floor speech talking about the changes a while back. You should watch.