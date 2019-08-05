Congressman Dusty Johnson releases briefing memo to GOP Leaders laying out conservative views, and his support of Trump agenda.

Congressman Dusty Johnson has released a briefing memorandum to members of Republican Leadership across the state with regards to his conservative voting record in Congress… And I’m sharing it with you, dear readers.

It’s apparent that the memo provides a framework for how Congressman Johnson would approach any possible intra-party challengers from the right, at the same time he lays out his conservative bonafides, as well as how his agenda links up with that of President Trump.

Noting his 98% conservative rating by Heritage Action (the political arm of the Heritage foundation), Johnson notes his support for the wall, and details his support for President Trump’s agenda:

Johnson closes out the memo also by underlining his independence, and reiterating a few other points:

Like the President, I speak my mind and I’m not a rubber stamp for anyone. No two people agree on everything, and I do think the President is more effective when he is talking about his strengths and the strengths of this nation, rather than talking about other people. But I have an excellent working relationship with the White House, and my voting record clearly proves that I have been a conservative voice, a defender of the Constitution, and a reliable supporter of the President’s agenda.