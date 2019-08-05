Congressman Dusty Johnson releases briefing memo to GOP Leaders laying out conservative views, and his support of Trump agenda.

Congressman Dusty Johnson has released a briefing memorandum to members of Republican Leadership across the state with regards to his conservative voting record in Congress… And I’m sharing it with you, dear readers.
Dusty Johnson August 2019 Party Memo-2 by Pat Powers on Scribd
It’s apparent that the memo provides a framework for how Congressman Johnson would approach any possible intra-party challengers from the right, at the same time he lays out his conservative bonafides, as well as how his agenda links up with that of President Trump.
Noting his 98% conservative rating by Heritage Action (the political arm of the Heritage foundation), Johnson notes his support for the wall, and details his support for President Trump’s agenda:
Johnson closes out the memo also by underlining his independence, and reiterating a few other points:
Like the President, I speak my mind and I’m not a rubber stamp for anyone. No two people agree on everything, and I do think the President is more effective when he is talking about his strengths and the strengths of this nation, rather than talking about other people. But I have an excellent working relationship with the White House, and my voting record clearly proves that I have been a conservative voice, a defender of the Constitution, and a reliable supporter of the President’s agenda.
Well done. But, it is really unfortunate that there is a need for this. Is there some groundswell of people objecting to Dusty’s conservative and MAGA bona fides? Personally, I am very satisfied with the representation I am getting out of Dusty. Trump’s agenda, South Dakota’s preferences, and Dusty’s votes seem to align pretty well, and I am okay if it is not 100%.
I was wondering why he was releasing this also. I don’t view dusty as the kind of guy who would pander to the president. This is essentially wrapping himself in Trump. Which is odd.
This makes me think he has to shore up his base before an election year to avoid a primary.
Possibly against Tapio (who I would not support). But I think Dusty probably should and will get primaried.
Hello……..it’s campaign season.
How can you call Dusty a conservative? Protectionism has never been a conservative ideology. And Johnson is supporting tariff man and his trade war who relishes on bypassing the private sector to enrich the Treasury. Johnson is a yes man or wiseguy to the Don.
Please show us how intelligent you are by telling us how China does not demand companies hand over technological secrets if they want to do business in China?
You mean when China is asked to invest in manufacturing that technology and in high tech, the technology only lasts only a couple years and is then outdated. When was the last time you traded anything out of China or anywhere for that matter? What? You haven’t? What far right white supremacist news articles do you read btw.
Thanks for admitting I am correct.
If this Jeff Lazzle is you, sounds like you are cozy with the Chi-coms
“Executive VP of North American Operations for a Chinese company manufacturing products and marketing direct to North American retail and distribution as well as the O.E.M corporations”
Dusty is an establishment globalist Republican. Not a Trump Nationalist, except during campaign season.
Yeah. Dusty’s conservative bona fides are apparent if you’re paying attention. He’s carried water for the elephant for a long time.
Republican and conservative are not necessarily the same
Dusty is a good guy but he is not the most Pro Trump official on the planet. This letter shows how popular Trump is in a GOP primary and that DJ needs to keep them home.
His not kowtowing to Trump at every turn is a good thing.
As a Republican who talked to Dusty prior to his election about national and international issues, I can say if he supports Trump on his poor policies of starting a major recession by his trade war with China, then I was correct back then that Johnson really didn’t understand these issues, and still doesn’t today. Someone really needs to primary him for the 2020 election. Johnson doesn’t have the experience or knowledge to represent South Dakota and its only industry, agriculture. You can’t shut off the fawcet on international markets and turn the spigot back on and expect the water to flow again like nothing happened. By following the extremely stable genius as Trump describes himself, Dusty will cause a decade of grief for America’s farmers and this is because he didn’t understand back then the relevance of free trade as he doesn’t today. I’m developing a list of candidates to primary both Johnson and Senator Rounds to stop this disaster in the making. If you will, please drop some names for review. For disclosure, I’m an international trader who has lost millions due to Trump’s narcissism and anti-Republican stance on trade. Trump is a pro-union Democrat folks. He is not a Republican, rather a NYC con artist.
Are you a former EPA official that lives in the People’s Republic of California (San Diego)? Worry about your own state!
If I were you, I’d keep your mouth shut and act like a responsible citizen. I grew up in South Dakota idiot and came back to place a business here but then receive childish notes like yours and then have to rethink that idea. For one thing post your name instead of hiding behind a moniker like children do. Another is to grow up. Also, there are 20 times more Republicans in California than all of South Dakota, and all of them are a whole lot more intelligent then you are.
“I’m developing a list of candidates to primary both Johnson and Senator Rounds to stop this disaster in the making.”
Pffft. Whatever. You got someone to announce for something tomorrow? No? Then you should stop blowing smoke, “Mr. Kingmaker,” because you sound silly.
jeff lassle – it is comedic to hear someone say dusty johnson doesn’t understand something. he fully understands everything he does and why he does it. you just disagree holmes. we understand just fine. sorry about your losses.
enquirer, maybe in your opinion but when I say Johnson does not understand many issues is because he has zero experience in the issues you say he has knowledge of and fails to utilize the right people who do know. Just because he got elected a Congressman from South Dakota doesn’t catapult his IQ on issues beyond the rest of us. Hope that answers any questions you might have.
your low opinion of congressman johnson, based on your assertions about your own higher knowledge, are worth about what they are worth until you personally run and win the office from him. but hey put up that clown car list of surrogates you want to take the hit for you since you are not running. maybe we didn’t elect johnson to safeguard your personal finances. you should run. your public awaits.
Leave it to the ignorant and wackos on this site to prove that South Dakota’s electorate did choose the wrong candidate in Dusty Johnson with the childish remarks made here. Liberty Dick and all the anonymous posters surely point to a lack of IQ in this state or guts to come out and post their ideas in person. But I guess they are just chicken and by their remarks, is understandable why they won’t come forward.
Sorry about your loss dude, maybe you should focus on being a better trader than worrying about an out of state Rep.
Like Franklin said a fool and his money are soon parted….proved true again!
Supporting Trump’s idiotic trade war is going to be the demise for many politicians. I hope it’s not Dusty, because he’s a good guy and I like him, but I can’t excuse his position on this, which is obviously hurting America in general, and South Dakota ag producers in particular.
The fact that they continue to support him in light of this is disappointing but not surprising. What’s surprising is that they won’t see it as the abject socialism it is when we bail them out (again).
Why are you and Jeff OK with China stealing American technology?
China will lose the trade war and America will come out on top.
Farmers know the real issue is that there is an over supply of grain in the world.
Oversupply of grain is what’s hurting farmers?? You’re beyond clueless.
It doesn’t surprise me that a democrat doesn’t understand supply and demand.
Anonymous, is China really stealing American technology or did you just hear about that from some activist anti-China and anti-trade liberal democrat? I think you will find that it has been crooked US corporations causing all the trouble in these trade issues and I know a little bit about this subject, you do not.
As for China losing the trade war; nope, China is digging in and will last Trump out and America will lose big time as will China and the world markets; all because of you Anonymous and your backing of an unstable President.
Yes, there is an over supply of grain, however when you turn off the trade faucet and expect it to continue to flow after the trade war, American farmers will find out that their former markets are all gone including their relationships. It will take decades to recover markets lost by this narcissist POTUS.
Hope that answers your questions.
This is good information to get out there. Well done.
President Trump is the greatest leader our GOP has ever had, and Dusty had better continue to fall in line. Trade, immigration, taxes, school reform, Trump is the most dynamic President in the history of the United States, and if Dusty dares to say a bad word, then he should face the consequences.
Trump is causing the start of a massive recession by his trade war; Democrats won’t deal with Trump on immigration because they hate the narcissist so much that a compromise will never happen as long as Trump is President; taxes were a Republican plank and effort; school reform?; most dynamic President? Hardly!!! Trump will just usher in the extreme far left to counter what Trump has done which will cause all kinds of problems following the 2020 election when Trump gets voted out of office.
Jeff, doesn’t Trump want to bring back manufacturing jobs to the USA? America first.
Tara, you mean supporting the unions…correct. Bring back manufacturing jobs, Tara we can’t fill the jobs now for those wanting to work in factories and whose going to build these factories where no US venture capitalist would invest in the majority of products make. US only invests in tech, internet, and wind and solar capitalizations, not shoe factories.
Sounds like Trump is doing what the Democrats should be doing. Well at least Bernie is on board with him concerning the trade issue.
Well Jeff, pay them and they will work. Many of those jobs are thankless hard labor. I am all for spreading the wealth. Jim Sinegal was a great CEO, founder of Costco. It’s hard to get a job there because the employees never want to leave because they are treated very well.
This is parody, right?
Not a parody, just a question.
Dusty’s weak and he knows it. It’s amusing to see a duly-elected Republican trying to convince the people who put him in office that he is stupid enough to maintain their support.
Only in South Dakota (and Arkansas, Mississippi and other red Welfare States) can you see this kind of behavior.
Keep it up, great Welfare State! No wonder your young people can’t wait to get out as soon as they can. States with real economies are happy to take them and help them build non-welfare lives.
Dusty was at the Sioux Empire Fair today. He looked pretty damn strong to me. He had plenty of people waiting to talk and get a picture. There was a buzz around him, and he knows how to work a crowd. Natural.
You seem like a cynical liberal, Thrasher. Smile. Be happy. Life’s a blast.
Dusty, Thune and Rounds are Republicans, not Trumpsters.
Dusty is an establishment globalist Republican. Not a Trump Nationalist, except during campaign season.
Dusty has done a lot for the Republican party but he’s never been a fan of Trump until now when he’s trying to head off a primary from Tapio or someone else because of his votes on immigration.
It is really easy to vote no on the liberal agenda when you’re in the minority in the house but when the president needed him on the one big vote he didn’t vote with the president.
So this post does seem like an over reaction that he needs to shore up his bona fides with the trumpet part of the Party
A primary is difficult especially with the house because you’ve had so little time to put an organization together raise money and challenge the incumbent meanwhile Dusty raises 100,000+ a quarter
But post like this seemed indicate that he is at least a little worried