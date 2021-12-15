Congressman Dusty Johnson sent an update out today on Second Amendment issues currently before Congress, including measures to deem the firearm industry essential during emergencies, and to limit government interference with firearm innovation.
As received in my mailbox:
2 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson sends mail piece on 2nd Amendment issues, including deeming the firearm industry essential during emergencies”
Thank God.
We’re saved.
We received the mailer today and whilst reading it, it reminded me of Christmas photographs posted by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). With the tone of the message I really expected to see a similar picture of Dusty and his family sitting around a South Dakota Christmas tree armed with assault weapons.
With the huge increase in deadly school shootings by STUDENTS utilizing guns and even assault rifles obtained from home, you would hope he could at least added a message pleading for sensible gun safety and secure gun storage. Can you even begin to count the number of loaded guns being stolen out of unlocked vehicles in your community?