Congressman Dusty Johnson Statement on Infrastructure

Johnson Statement on Infrastructure

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following the U.S. House passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package:

“I appreciate that the infrastructure package is largely focused on roads, bridges, and hard infrastructure, but $1.2 trillion isn’t a number I can support. Today’s bill relies on one-time funding sources that will create a massive fiscal cliff in a few years. While the Democrats $1.75 trillion spending package looms over our country, I simply can’t support more unsustainable spending.”

