Congressman Dusty Johnson: Staying Informed on the Coronavirus

Staying Informed on the Coronavirus

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

If you’ve turned on the news in the last month or so you’ve probably heard this word over and over: Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

This week, the president addressed the nation regarding the U.S. response to the outbreak. So far, officials have determined more than 80,000 cases globally – the majority of them in China.

There’s a lot of information flying around because this illness is so unknown and spreading rapidly. Unfortunately, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has said it’s not a matter of if – but when – Coronavirus will increase in prevalence in the U.S.

In the meantime, it’s important to make sure you’re staying prepared and informed by accurate sources. For now, the main point experts are driving home is: do not panic. Currently, the U.S. only has a small number of known cases of the Coronavirus – most of these folks have recovered and no deaths have been reported.

The CDC is working around the clock to combat this illness and you can visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov for the most up-to-date information and best practices. While the U.S. looks for a vaccine, the CDC has recommended the following best practices:

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and immediately throw the tissue away.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surface areas.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom – but hopefully that was a give in.

While the president was quick to act on specific travel restrictions and early containment, Congress is still working on a final funding number to prepare for an outbreak. The president has asked for $2.5 billion, Democrat leadership is asking for $8.5 billion, and Republican leadership is deliberating a number somewhere in-between the two.

As Coronavirus impacts financial markets, individuals, and countries – stay vigilant. Cybercriminals have begun exploiting unsuspecting individuals with phishing emails. If you get an email with information about the coronavirus and it didn’t come from a .gov address – don’t open it. Scammers are attempting to steal email login information and request donations for a cure. The CDC does not solicit donations.

Outbreaks often cause panic – understandably so – but the best course of action is to be prepared and be proactive. Most importantly, be wary of bad information. Sanitize your surroundings and wash your hands. Establish an “in case of emergency plan” with your family. And if you’re able, go to the doctor if you’re experiencing flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath). According to the CDC, symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

The U.S. is undergoing extensive preparation efforts, but the American people have a responsibility to dust off their emergency preparedness plans and work together to combat Coronavirus in the best way possible.

