Congressman Dusty Johnson to focus on Inflation, Border issues, Farm Bill in next legislative session

The Rapid City Journal is reporting today that Congressman Dusty Johnson has several policy items he’s going to be focusing on over the next two years while in the House majority, including curbing inflation, fixing the United States’ border with Mexico, and addressing China’s encroachment on US Consumer data:

Johnson’s Day 1 priority for the 118th Congress is tackling inflation. The latest inflation rate, published for the 12 months ending in November 2022, is 7.1% — down from a high of 9.1% in June, but still far above the 1.2% rate in November 2020.

He has repeatedly called on the Biden Administration to cut back on spending, and joined 206 of his Republican colleagues in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act in August.

and..

Between tackling fentanyl and foreign-owned ag, Johnson’s ready to take on the Farm Bill. Reauthorized every five years, the Farm Bill addresses everything from sustainability to forestry. He’s expecting to chair a subcommittee that will draft the omnibus law’s next iteration, and said it will give South Dakota a “great seat at the table.”