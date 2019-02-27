Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Statement on tonight’s vote on President Trump’s exercise of emergency powers

From my mailbox, South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson offered the following comment tonight after his vote in Congress against President Donald Trump’s exercise of emergency powers:

“Throughout the last two months, I’ve reliably voted with the President on border security and the border wall. There is still work to be done, and I’m committed to working with him in Congress to continue the progress we’ve made.

An emergency declaration is the wrong approach, however. I spent eight years under President Obama fighting ever-expanding executive authority. I remain committed to that principle.

Separation of powers is a central American value, brilliantly established by our Founders. It makes governing messy and frustrating, but concentrations of power threaten liberty. This is true, regardless of which party holds the White House.

In the future we may have a president who supports a Green New Deal or radical attempts to roll back the rights of gun owners. If that’s the case, we’ll need the checks and balances inherent in our system to be alive and well.”