Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Statement on tonight’s vote on President Trump’s exercise of emergency powers

From my mailbox, South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson offered the following comment tonight after his vote in Congress against President Donald Trump’s exercise of emergency powers:
“Throughout the last two months, I’ve reliably voted with the President on border security and the border wall. There is still work to be done, and I’m committed to working with him in Congress to continue the progress we’ve made.
An emergency declaration is the wrong approach, however. I spent eight years under President Obama fighting ever-expanding executive authority. I remain committed to that principle.
Separation of powers is a central American value, brilliantly established by our Founders. It makes governing messy and frustrating, but concentrations of power threaten liberty. This is true, regardless of which party holds the White House.
In the future we may have a president who supports a Green New Deal or radical attempts to roll back the rights of gun owners. If that’s the case, we’ll need the checks and balances inherent in our system to be alive and well.”
Well done Dusty. Congress needs to limit presidential power now, or President Kamala Harris will throw it back in our face. Politically risky but the right thing to do.
I agree with our Congressman.
Then what pray tell is he to do? The Democrats obstructed any effort he has made to get the border under control. And guess what? It is a “national” emergency when the people are crossing national borders illegally! What is so hard to understand about that? What is the “correct” approach you spineless cowards?
Is Trump a coward for pardoning one of the biggest offenders of employing illegals? This is a wedge issue that neither party intends to fix. Reminds me a lot like Germany when they tried to blame all their problems on a single demographic of people. Who are you going to blame next?
The President (and Congress) actually got Pelosi to cave on wall funding. Trump is out building miles of beautiful American wall right now.
Embarrassing. Primary challenge coming soon?
Well done, Dusty! Thank you for putting the Constitution above position politics. I’m so very proud of you, as a friend, as a constituent, and as an American.
partisan* politics
Bold move for a primary plurality. GOPe without shame.
The open border IS a national emergency!! Why would you vote with the democrats??
Bold move cotton.
If this doesn’t constitute a national emergency what does?
The Presidents move isn’t infringing on our constitutional rights, it is protecting them.
When has a president declared an emergency when Congress denied him the funds? Trumps declaration is an abuse of power and it directly conflicts with the idea of separation of powers. You don’t get to change the rules just because you support it this time.
Does anyone notice how he was fighting Obama for 8 years…
1. Chiefs of Staff don’t really do any of the fighting… Gov. Daugaard did
2. Wasn’t he an Executive at Vanatage Point for at least 4 years? That would have put him in state politics for only 6 years of Obama’s 8 years in office. Is he including his time as a state regulator at the PUC? Or was he lobbying Federal Agencies at VP?
I think this is horrible messaging or maybe a staffing error on vote recommendations- I don’t understand what he gains by opposing the President on his #1 priority- the Wall.
I thought the same thing. Talk about stretching your resume.
“I don’t understand what he gains by opposing the President on his #1 priority- the Wall.”
As a rule, I don’t reply to anonymous posters, but your premise is so flawed that it must be addressed. Not to be a jerk, but did you even read the statement? He in no uncertain terms said he supports building the wall and has voted to do so numerous times. But he’s not going to step on the Constitution to achieve his goals or those of the President. And for that, he’s shown excellent character.
This Republican agrees with Dusty. Appropriations come from the legislature and the problem at the border is decreasing every year. Dusty supports our constitution and the balance of power in our govt. There isn’t a political issue that shall supercede that. He voted as a supporter of the constitution would.
That’s a real disappointing vote. I understand his rationale, but the Democrats will never reciprocate such “separation of powers” values. Also, as a new Representative all he does by opposing the President is weaken the one and only vote South Dakota has in that chamber.
Reid, this would be a great opportunity for the GOP to step up and show that they’re the major party that actually honors the Constitution and fights its battles *within* the bounds of it… To prove to the average American that they’re different from the Democrats rather than trying to mud wrestle with them.
As one of Dusty’s former TARs, I’m so proud of him for following through with the Constitutional principles he helped teach us — principles which have been seemingly lacking in party leadership lately. I know this could not have been an easy vote to make, but it’s seldom easy decisions which test our character.
Ried*, sorry.
I guess I get it, given your the GOP National Committeeman, but the idea that he should go along with the President just to stay on his good side is so ridiculously dangerous. Dusty swore to uphold the Constitution and that is what he did today. He should be praised by the supposedly conservative party.
Trumps emergency declaration is being challenged in the courts. Eventually the supreme court will decide if Trump was right or wrong. Dusty didn’t have to vote with the Trump haters in Washington. Bad move!
Rino,Rino, Rino. The first Democrat elected in South Dakota since when?
Anyone have Shantel Krebs number?
Yes Shantel would have been excellent if we wanted someone to mindlessly follow the president.
Well that didn’t take long for him to turn his back on our President. Channeling McCain Dusty?? WWSHD….What would Shantel have done…
Dusty McCain
Bravo, Congressman! Thank you for putting conservative, constitutional principles above Trump politics. South Dakota doesn’t need a Trump sycophant as our only representative in Congress. Best I can tell, this only increases Dusty’s ability to work across the aisle and, ultimately, to get real results for South Dakotans.
This is absolutely the right move and I am proud of Dusty for taking this gutsy vote. No President, regardless of how much you like him, should be able to fight with Congress over money and then after several months decide “well, I didn’t need your approval any way.” and do whatever he wants. Congress has given far too much power to the Executive and for far too long allowed these kinds of things to happen.
I’m happy to have a Representative willing to vote for Constitutional principles, even if it meant going against his “team”.
Tough vote. Principled vote. He had a few of the rock-ribbed Tea Party people with him.
Trump was giving those idiots a chance to do the right thing. They have opposed him on LITERALLY everything out of spite. So yes, declaring a national emergency when there is a national emergency happening on our border.. let me say that again.. OUR BORDER, constitutes a national emergency. You think Dusty taking the opposite stance is because he is standing up for the pricipal of maintaining checks and balances? Really? Look at whats happening in there! Its a renegade congress hellbent on being on bring a duly elected president down. Theres no honor in that and its a shame that Dusty cant see whats right in front of him. Sounds like someone got to him real quick.
Dusty voted with Trump throughout the shutdown, so you can’t say he wasn’t supportive of border funding.