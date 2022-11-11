Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: A Nation Worth Defending

A Nation Worth Defending

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

November 9, 2022

Throughout our nation’s history, more than 41 million servicemen and women have vowed to make the ultimate sacrifice for your freedom and mine. Veterans Day is a day to stop and remember those who have chosen service and sacrifice to protect their families, towns, states, and our country.

You and I, as citizens of the greatest country on earth, are privileged to have many freedoms granted to us. Yet without defenders of these freedoms, they could be lost. America’s servicemembers work year-round to protect our country at home and abroad. Domestically they train and learn, provide safety within our borders and abroad, protecting American interests and our allies.

Just some of the rights we are granted as Americans are the freedom of speech, religion, and the right to vote—which we had the opportunity to participate in this week. Because of the dedication these servicemembers have shown, you and I had the opportunity to vote in our democratic republic—a government chosen by the people, for the people.

Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve had the opportunity to honor over 565 Vietnam Veterans through commemorative pinning ceremonies. Vietnam Veterans didn’t get a proper welcome home after the war—while this welcome home is overdue, it’s never too late to honor and say thank you to our veterans. I’ve also met and honored more than 300 veterans during their Honor Flights to D.C. The opportunity for veterans to travel to Washington, D.C. to see memorials dedicated to the wars in which they served that honor their service and their friends lost in battle is very special experience for all.

Another opportunity I have as a Member of Congress is nominating hardworking youth to attend a U.S. military service academy. These academies train and prep the best of the best to continue the great service, leadership, and dedication of our servicemembers from generations past.

America’s freedoms and values are worth defending. Thank you for your service!

###