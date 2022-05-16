Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: BABY FORMULA – Another Supply Chain Crisis

BABY FORMULA – Another Supply Chain Crisis
By Rep. Dusty Johnson
May 13, 2022
Our moms and babies are facing a huge—and dangerous—problem. The nationwide baby formula supply out-of-stock level is 43%—but in South Dakota, our out-of-stock levels areover 50%. Store shelves are empty. Mothers are worried about being able to feed their babies.
Abbott Nutrition produces 43% of the market’s baby formula. Last September, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) became aware of contamination at Abbott Nutrition and subsequently received more consumer complaints through the end of 2021. But the FDA did not begin a follow-up inspection until January 31, 2022—a 44-day delay from the last complaint received.
It wasn’t until February 2022 that Abbott Nutrition voluntarily recalled their powdered baby formula. The negligence and slow responses by Abbott Nutrition and the FDA caused at least four cases of sickness, and unfortunately two of those cases are believed to have resulted in death. The FDA has been slow to kickstart supply again—requiring Abbott Nutrition’s baby formula to be evaluated and released on a case-by-case basis for two months. This is severely restricting formula supply to return to normal levels.
I sent a letter to the FDA demanding answers for their delay and lack of foresight in this situation. Federal agencies must increase transparency and accountability in their decisions. The FDA needs to answer to the American people why they let this problem get out of hand.
This is a pro-life issue, and my pro-life values continue beyond the womb. While I recently cosponsored two bills, the Heartbeat Protection Act and the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act to protect life in the womb, protecting life after birth is just as essential. Ensuring life means ensuring access to basic needs like formula. A supply shortage of this magnitude is dangerous.
Americans have faced supply chain crisis after supply chain crisis—enough is enough. We need answers & solutions from the FDA, and we need to provide for our nation’s babies.
11 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: BABY FORMULA – Another Supply Chain Crisis”
Quite possibly the formula is being diverted to the illegals flooding the border.
No, it really isn’t. That’s just a Fox News talking point. Even if it were, I guess there goes your pro-life stance. I guess American babies are the only ones who deserve our help.
I stop supporting babies once they are born. They have at least 16 years before I would help them again. I would like to make sure they follow my religious interpretations before we offer them any government support. If they decide to go with one of these new genders, or if they are male and have long hair, or have premarital relations, they shouldn’t get any government support. We need to support those that have the same belief’s as us only, if they rebel, send them to California or they can support our law enforcement and corrections industry through residency and fines.
What about voting for 40 billion blindly to Ukraine? Maybe we shouldn’t do that with these problems at home.
More facebook propaganda. That 40 billion will go to American companies who employ Americans to create weapons. Its not a blank check like your fox news fear mongers are portraying it. We will get paid 10x in return when ukraine wins. We aren’t going to sit back and wait for things to escalate like we did in WW2. I’m all for helping our own but then you guys will scream socialism. Go back to the basement.
What about all the Minnesotans (libs) moving into Sioux Falls? Their increase in numbers dilutes the tradition South Dakotan vote and seems almost to be coordinated to replace those SD voters with young progressives.
Unfortunately for you, free travel between states is a feature and not a bug of the nation you live in.
All the Minnesotans I see moving to our communities are displaying Trump flags so I wouldn’t get too worried. Generally, things are moving blue all over as the old and nasty continue to die off. The right now represents the crazy, Russian loving, anti-christian, white supremacists. They care more about owning the libs than doing anything productive.
Interesting that the manufacturers of infant formulae are TERRIFIED that parents will discover they can make their own with evaporated milk and corn syrup, using the same recipe the baby boomers were fed which allowed them to survive epidemics of polio, measles and influenza without the benefits of vaccination .
They even tell parents that cow’s milk is “bad” for babies and don’t want them to know that’s what their products are made out of. SMH.
ICYMI: commercial baby formulae, with the exception of soy and other exotica, are made out of cow’s milk. It won’t hurt your kid. Your parents and grandparents are probably still alive to talk about it.
I couldn’t agree more. Just more fear mongering from the right wing entertainment programming.