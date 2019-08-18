Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Dakotafest

Dakotafest

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

As the cicadas buzz fills the sky in the waning days of summer and South Dakota’s students begin to head back for their first few weeks of school, you can bet that Dakotafest is right around the corner. For those of you who don’t know, Dakotafest is a three-day celebration of our state’s agricultural community held just south of my home of Mitchell.

The celebration hosts over 50 acres of you-name-it and who’s who in the ag industry. More than 500 businesses and exhibitors set up their tents in preparation for folks throughout the Midwest to make their way through the grounds. Tractors, windrowers, balers, planters, and much more stretch across the South Dakota plain as thousands gather to see what new technology is thriving in the ag sector or to listen in on a forum about ongoing trends.

It’s not all just business at the Dakotafest, your kids will love it too. One of the highlights for me is the ribeye sandwich booth. Cut from the finest South Dakota beef, your taste buds will go crazy. I know it’s just a sandwich, but every bite reminds me of the hard work and effort that livestock producers put into the quality of their meats in South Dakota. To end your meal with a sweet treat, be sure to stop by the SDSU dairy booth for a free scoop of freshly made ice cream.

I’ll be speaking and taking questions from producers at the Ag and Trade Forum on Wednesday, August 21st. Times are tough in farm country, so it’s more important than ever to hear your messages to carry it back to my colleagues in Washington. Times may be tough, but I’m amazed every day by the resilience of farmers and ranchers. As the administration continues trade negotiations with China, I will keep pushing for passage of the United States Mexico Canada Trade Agreement and a quick resolve to ongoing discussions with the Chinese.

I hope to see you and your family at Dakotafest. Pull me aside and be sure to say hi!

