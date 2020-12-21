Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Dear Santa

Dear Santa

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

Dear Santa,

2020 was a hard year for all of us, and as I’m sure you know, the world continues to battle a global pandemic. It’s not been all bad though, and what can only be called a Christmas Miracle, our healthcare workers are beginning to receive a lifesaving vaccine. Americans have buckled down, and we’ve done our best to make the Nice List – I hope you’ll keep my Christmas list in mind as you’re making the rounds this year.

All I want for Christmas is…

All of our healthcare workers, senior citizens, and those most vulnerable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Relief for hurting small businesses, schools, and families. Passage of the PRICE Act for our cattle producers. To stop surprise medical billing for Americans. Hopefully this happens in an end of year spending bill! Good weather for our farmers and ranchers. A functional Congress. Peace and comfort to those that have lost loved ones in 2020.

Now Santa, I know these are hefty requests, but if anyone can make the impossible happen during the holiday season, it’s you.

Thanks,

Dusty Johnson

Merry Christmas!

###