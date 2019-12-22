Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Dear Santa

Dear Santa

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

Dear Santa,

This year, we finalized a trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, gave our troops a pay raise, and in what can only be called a Christmas Miracle – Congress passed a budget. We got a lot done this year, but I wanted to make sure you got my Christmas list just in case there was a little more room in the sleigh.

All I want for Christmas is…

A bipartisan agreement on lowering the cost of prescription drugs. Funding for border security. I do have to say thanks for getting $1.3 billion secured this week. A strengthened Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) rule or passage of my bill, the RFS Integrity Act. A functional budget process. A finalized trade deal with China. Good weather for our farmers and producers. Passage of the Ben Reifel Post Office bill and the Tribal School Federal Insurance Parity Act. More access to broadband in rural South Dakota. And last, but not least, to see the Anti-Robocall TRACED Act signed into law by the president. Nobody wants to deal with pesky robocalls during the holidays.

Now Santa, I know these are some big ideas and there are only a few days left in the year. But I hope you can help us get a few more wishes checked off our Christmas list.

Thanks,

Dusty Johnson

