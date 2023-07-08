Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column | Guest Column: Igniting a Passion for Policy

Johnson and Kiara Ehle at St. John’s Church

Guest Column: Igniting a Passion for Policy

By Kiara Ehle, Ben Reifel Intern

July 7, 2023

At the start of my first day as the Ben Reifel intern for Congressman Dusty Johnson, I was convinced the biggest takeaway would be the experience. I did not imagine I would be swayed into the world of politics. The intern experience has been amazing, and I’m even more thankful Congressman Johnson has given me the opportunity to have policy exposure I would not have had otherwise. I am truly inspired, and I now have a passion for politics and tribal affairs.

The first day of my internship, I went to a hearing for the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and as a civil engineering student, it was reassuring I was not completely lost while listening and taking notes. That began my understanding that maybe this field was something I could see myself a part of.

While interning in the Washington D.C. office, I have had the privilege of attending meetings with the American Council of Engineering Companies of South Dakota, Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Ryman LeBeau, and many more tribal and non-tribal affiliated organizations. With each meeting I sat in on, I became more driven to want to take a more active role in politics aside from voting.

During the last week of June, I was given the opportunity to accompany Congressman Dusty Johnson to tour Oyate Health Center and attend several events at the Pine Ridge Reservation for the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act. Every event inspired me as I saw how Congressman Johnson had taken an active role in strengthening his relationship with tribal members. Congressman Johnson was incredibly considerate and took the time to have conversations with individuals in attendance. The relationship Congressman Johnson and his staff have fostered is critical to paving a pathway of advocacy on behalf of his constituents.

The relationship Congressman Dusty Johnson has built is something I hope every Representative has with their tribal members and communities. The big and small actions like kneeling when talking to seated patients at Oyate Health Center or wearing a Pikachu pin gifted by a young child was very heartwarming to witness. Actions like those, and more, mean so much in terms of understanding and respecting cultural differences. Congressman Johnson and his staff exude a degree of professionalism and respect that I, and others from all communities, appreciate. As a future civil engineer, I never would have imagined a life in politics, but this experience has brought forth new passions I am eager to pursue.