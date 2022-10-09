Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column – Guest Column: Interning in a Congressional Office? An Experience of a Lifetime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rep. Dusty Johnson (@repdustyjohnson)

Guest Column: Interning in a Congressional Office? An Experience of a Lifetime

By Mary-Katherine Schlicte, Jonah Dross, and Nathanael Monroe

October 7, 2022

A congressional internship is a great opportunity to witness the inner workings of our nation’s government and establish connections that help lead into professional life. Working for Congressman Dusty Johnson allows you to learn while being mentored by an advanced and established office of professionals.

Jonah:

My experience with Congressman Dusty Johnson’s office has been nothing short of exceptional. Since joining the Congressman’s team, I’ve worked on several projects assisting the press and legislative teams in policy areas that interest me. Everyone in the office has been great at helping me adapt to life on Capitol Hill; they answer my questions in detail and are always willing to help. The interns have become an integral part of the team in a short period of time.

Nathanael:

I applied for internships in a lot of offices, but the interview process really helped me narrow it down. While interviewing with this office I could immediately sense the interest in the interns and desire to see them succeed. During a typical busy week on the Hill in July they still made time to interview me one-on-one. The passion shown towards my success in a short zoom meeting made a big difference. During my internship, I have had the opportunity to sit in on meetings and briefings, write memos, speak with constituents, and develop valuable skills within politics. A couple of my favorite memories are sitting in the House and Senate galleries as Members cast votes on important legislation and being on the House floor. In just a month, the internship has already exceeded my expectations and I am sure it will do the same for you!

Mary-Katherine:

Interning in the D.C. office has been an incredible experience. I always knew politics was my passion, and now I get to work on Capitol Hill, directly involved in our nation’s government. Some of my favorite aspects of working here are joining constituent meetings, researching background for bills, and gaining vital career skills for life after college.

An internship in Congressman Johnson’s office is accommodating, adaptable, challenging, and rewarding. His staff is forward thinking, cohesive, and supportive. It is a positive environment which encourages you to take advantage of opportunities to apply and strengthen your skills. Want to be a part of it? You can find more information and apply here.

