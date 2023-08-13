Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Honoring Our Veterans

Honoring Our Veterans

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

August 11, 2023

As of 2021, more than 65,000 veterans live in South Dakota, more than 20,000 of those are Vietnam veterans who served from 1961 to 1975. Many of these veterans did not receive a proper welcome home after the war and came back to a debate of the rightness or wrongness of the war. Regardless, these Vietnam veterans should be able to have their stories heard and sacrifices honored. To give them the honor they deserve, I partner with Vietnam War Commemoration to thank Vietnam veterans for their service.

Throughout this summer, I’ve had the privilege to honor Vietnam-era veterans from all over the state of South Dakota. I shake their hands, hear their stories, and welcome them home. Each veteran is presented with a commemorative lapel pin, a lasting symbol of our nation’s thanks. These veterans are honored in front of friends and family, making the event special for all involved. For many, this is the first welcome home and public recognition for their service they’ve ever received.

Each veteran I have met shares a different impactful story. They come from all walks of life, having served in all branches of the Armed Forces. Whether these veterans volunteered for the draft, earned high ranks and awards, served alongside family members, or served multiple tours—they all have one thing in common: protecting our freedom.

Over the past few years, I’ve recognized and honored more than 780 Vietnam veterans, and I want to continue to do so. I’ll be hosting ceremonies around the state this month, so if you or someone you know served in the Vietnam war, you can nominate them to be recognized by visiting my website or calling my office at 605-275-2868.

Recent Vietnam veterans pinning ceremony in Winner