Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Let’s Get to Work

Let’s Get to Work

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

January 20, 2023

This week, Republican Members of Congress were assigned to their Committees. I am proud to serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for the 118th Congress.

The House Agriculture Committee is a place to secure a lot of wins for South Dakota’s farmers, ranchers, and producers. One of the biggest bills the House votes on is the Farm Bill, which is worked on in the Ag Committee. Every five years, the Committee has the opportunity to make changes to this long-standing legislation, and 2023 is the year it needs to be passed again.

I hosted several roundtables last year with South Dakotans who are impacted by the Farm Bill to get their input. We talked conservation, commodities, livestock, rural development, trade, credit, and more. The House Ag Committee will look at all the current programs in the Farm Bill and each state’s priorities to make adjustments for the next five years to ensure our farmers, ranchers, and producers are supported.

In the Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee, I expect us to tackle issues that affect our supply chain and ensure it is running smoothly. We will work on legislation to improve roads, rail, ocean shipping, planes, and freight. Last year, my bill the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, became law. There’s work to be done to ensure proper implementation of that bill and smooth out other parts of our supply chain to make sure it is functioning properly from manufacturing facilities to grocery stores to your doorstep.

This is my third term serving on House Ag and my second term on House T&I. I’m ready to get to work using the input of South Dakotans to speak on behalf of them on these Committees.

