Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: National Ag Week—Thank a Farmer!

National Ag Week—Thank a Farmer!

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 25, 2022

As you may know, this week is National Ag Week. Agriculture is the number one industry in South Dakota and the lifeblood of not only our state, but our country and our world.

Farmers, ranchers, and producers work hard every day, and almost never get a day off. They toil not to simply provide for their family, but to provide food and other basic materials to sustain human life—your life. It is often a thankless task and goes unnoticed by many—in 2020, 54% of young Americans reported they’ve never seen a cow in real life.

The farmers I know want the best for their animals and work to keep them safe and healthy. They know they must be good stewards of the land and environment because they are the ones who will be working on it for years to come. The average producer views farming and ranching as a way of life, not just a paycheck. That is especially clear now, when most farmers and producers are facing increased prices for feed, seed, fertilizer, and pesticides. Their income relies on market prices, and the market is incredibly volatile.

This week, I had the privilege of meeting some of our producers when I toured the Kasemeister Creamery in Frankfort. I learned about the ingenuity that drives the process of ensuring quality dairy products. I also had the opportunity to talk to farmers across the state when I joined a town hall with producers to discuss the important role U.S. agricultural exports have in supporting the rural economy. Ag exports topped $177 billion last year, and this number only keeps increasing. American farmers are feeding the world.

Farmers deserve our support because they support us. If the volatility in the economy for the past two years has impacted you in any way—you can bet it has impacted our farmers and producers just as much, if not more. Their dedication to agriculture and unwavering steadfastness to produce our basic needs cannot be overlooked.

Next time you see one, remember to thank a farmer.

