Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: NDAA—What’s In, What’s Out—A Breakdown

NDAA—What’s In, What’s Out—A Breakdown

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

December 17, 2021

Last week, the National Defense Authorization (NDAA) for fiscal year 2022 passed the House with a 363-70 vote. This week it passed the Senate. The annual NDAA includes strong policies for our military and wins for South Dakota’s Ellsworth Air Force Base and the future of the B-21 bomber mission.

One of the biggest wins for the military is a pay raise for our troops. The holiday season is a great time to thank and honor our veterans for their sacrifice for our freedoms, and Congress approving this pay raise is just a small way to show our gratefulness for their service. I am truly thankful to all Americans who have chosen to serve our country.

Also included in final passage of the NDAA is a provision that prohibitsthe Department of Defense from dishonorably discharging servicemembers that refuse the COVD-19 vaccine. Servicemembers may only receive an honorable discharge or a general discharge under honorable conditions. The NDAA also includes provisions to hold the Biden Administration accountable for its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The final NDAA also included $15 million for a South Dakota Guard Readiness Center in Sioux Falls and $2.87 billion for B-21 development.

While Congress debated many provisions that I’m sure you heard about in the news, several of those hot topic issues did not make it into the final text of the bill. The “red flag” laws that would allow a judge to issue ex parte protective orders to prohibit firearm possession were not included. Many people were concerned about this policy, as was I, which is why I joined dozens of my Republican colleagues to request this proposal be removed from any final package.

Congress also removed a proposal for women in the Selective Service, or the draft. America has not instituted a draft in over 50 years, and I think you’ll see a push over the next year to do away with the Selective Service all together.

The final text of the NDAA also did not include a requirement for defense contractors to pay a $15 minimum wage. I believe in supporting our workers, but a federal one-size-fits-all approach is not the right answer. We need a proposal that can benefit workers and allow for states and local communities to be in charge while being mindful of any harmful secondary effects of changing wages.

While this was not a perfect bill, there were many provisions I was happy to see included. I have and will continue to support sustained and robust funding for the U.S. Armed Forces to ensure our men and women in uniform have the resources necessary to do their jobs.

