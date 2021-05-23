Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Serving Our Heroes

Serving Our Heroes

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

May 21, 2021

On the last Monday of every May, our nation pays special tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Our celebration of Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War, when fellow Americans began honoring the countless soldiers who lost their lives in battle. Memorial Day is often filled with picnics and parades, but its important to take a moment to truly reflect on the solemnity of the day.

While Memorial Day is set aside to honor the American heroes who never made it home, since coming to Congress, it’s been a priority of mine to support our servicemembers who did.

This past week the U.S. House passed the Native VetSuccess at Tribal Colleges and Universities Pilot Program Act, a bill I led along with Representative Gallego of Arizona.

The VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) program currently provides services to thousands of veterans at 104 institutions across the country – our bill extends this program to Tribal Colleges and Universities – including those located in South Dakota.

The VSOC program provides veterans with access to many services including educational and career counseling, adjustment counseling, vocational training, expedited veteran readiness and employment services, and referrals through the Veteran’s Affairs medical centers.

For the tremendous sacrifices our veterans have made, they deserve resources and services that best prepare them to complete their education, secure employment, and make the adjustment back into civilian life. The VSOC program has been critical to the long-term success of our veterans, and I am grateful to extend this program to Native veterans attending Tribal Colleges.

I’m proud our bill passed the House and look forward to the day our Native veterans can take full advantage of the services they’ve earned.

As we collectively mourn the loss of those servicemembers who have died this Memorial Day, I will continue to be a strong advocate for our veterans who have fought to protect our nation’s freedoms.

###