Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: The Big Three

The Big Three

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

September 15, 2023

BIG Update

Our national debt is skyrocketing. At this rate, it’s going to increase by $20 trillion in the next ten years. This is a crisis.

If we don’t act now, we know the impact it’ll have on Americans:

Higher cost of living

Higher interest for borrowers

Higher inflation

Private investment and economic growth is crowded out

Funding for our national priorities, like defense is stopped

But House Republicans’ have a plan:

Rein in out-of-control spending . President Biden has added $17 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. This is reckless. We must right-size government spending post-Covid.

. President Biden has added $17 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. This is reckless. We must right-size government spending post-Covid. Restore fiscal responsibility . $2 trillion of wasteful spending is due to improper payments—either payments that should not have been made or were made in the incorrect amount. The government should not be authorizing incorrect payments. We need to steward taxpayer dollars in a responsible way.

. $2 trillion of wasteful spending is due to improper payments—either payments that should not have been made or were made in the incorrect amount. The government should not be authorizing incorrect payments. We need to steward taxpayer dollars in a responsible way. Reverse the curse. Our deal sets next year’s spending to the Fiscal Year 2022 levels and limits government spending growth to 1% for the next ten years. By returning to pro-growth, pro-work, pro-energy policies that re-ignite our economy, we can turn the tide of our economy, benefiting all Americans.

Our current fiscal trajectory is simply unsustainable. We need to solve these problems. We owe it to our children and grandchildren.

BIG Idea

A lot of folks out in cattle country are still looking for small and local options to process their cattle. I met with the Livestock Marketing Association to discuss how livestock marketers are currently prohibited from having an ownership stake in livestock processors. My bill, the A-PLUS Act, would fix this by expanding the opportunity for investment in small and local packers. This would also increase processing capacity and diversify market options for producers.

BIG News

BIG NEWS! My bill to protect and preserve the site of the Wounded Knee Massacre passed out of the U.S. House. This is an important step forward to getting this bill signed into law, so the land can be maintained as sacred for generations to come. The lives lost that day should be remembered and honored.

I introduced the bill in May. Not many bills receive a vote on the House Floor, and it is even more rare for a bill to receive a vote so soon after being introduced. I’m grateful for the work the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe contributed to the process of the Wounded Knee Massacre Memorial and Sacred Site Act and look forward to getting it across the finish line.