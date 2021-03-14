Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Time to Change Those Clocks…Again

Time to Change Those Clocks…Again

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 12, 2021

Temps are rising and the sun isn’t setting at 4:30 in the afternoon – that can only mean one thing – Daylight Saving Time (DST) is here.

The “spring forward” has its pros and cons – the cons, we lose an hour of sleep and our kids’ schedules are in disarray for a few days – but for me, the extra daylight in the evening is well worth it. It’s the “fall back” I dislike, so much of the afternoon daylight is lost.

Congress established Daylight Saving Time through legislation, so Congress could just as easily undo it. That’s why I signed on to the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent. Namely, it would make the “spring forward” version of Daylight Saving Time the default – no more “fall back.” Most importantly, no more changing of the clocks twice a year.

There is broad, bipartisan support for this proposal. Since 2015, at least 45 states have introduced legislation to change their observance of DST, and eleven states have made this permanent switch to “spring forward.”

There’s nothing more depressing than leaving work or school only to be greeted by a dark sky. The Sunshine Protection Act solves this problem. Congress should do everyone a favor and let this weekend be the last time we’re all forced to change our clocks.