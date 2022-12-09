Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Victory for our Servicemembers

Victory for our Servicemembers

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

December 9, 2022

On Thursday, the House voted with bipartisan support to pass the annual defense bill—the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This bill has been passed on time for 62 consecutive years. This is a pillar of defense policy and funding, a critical way to protect national security.

There’s a lot in these bills, so I have highlighted some wins:

After a year-long push for a repeal of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for servicemembers—the NDAA removed that requirement. In recent years, we have seen a decrease in recruitment and retention in our military. Requiring servicemembers to get a vaccine they are not comfortable with limits the pool of qualified applicants. Some of these individuals may have natural immunity but have not been allowed to join the military because of this vaccine requirement—I’m grateful we were able to get this done.

The NDAA authorized a pay raise for our troops. Inflation has hit families hard over the past year and it’s no different for servicemembers and military families. I am thankful for those who have chosen service and sacrifice—this is just one small way to thank them.

Funding for Ukraine has been a point of contention over the past several months. The NDAA authorizes funds for the Inspector General to audit and account for the U.S. dollars being spent for Ukraine. Assisting Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s invasion is a noble cause, but we must ensure the dollars are being used wisely and as they were intended by Congress. Having this audit and account of federal dollars will give the public and elected officials transparency.

Great news for South Dakotans, the NDAA provides necessary funding for the B-21 Raider that is coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base. This is a huge investment in our nation’s Air Force, national security, and the Ellsworth community. I was excited to see the unveiling of the first B-21 Raider in California last week. The incredible, cutting-edge technology will ensure our military continues to be the best of the best for generations. I am grateful South Dakota was chosen to be home of the Raider.

I was proud to vote in support of the NDAA, a vote that supports our nation’s military, something we should all agree on.

