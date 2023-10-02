Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: The Big Three

The Big Three

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

September 29, 2023

BIG Update

Last week, I gave you an update on our national debt. This week, our nation is facing the September 30 deadline to fund the government. House Republicans continue to pass individual appropriations bills that cut spending, strengthen our military, and secure the border – but we are running out of time to get everything across the finish line by tomorrow at midnight. A government shutdown costs the U.S. money and would prevent our military from getting paid – it’s a terrible option.

That’s why I worked on a short-term solution with the House Freedom Caucus and Republican Main Street Caucus to keep the government open for 31 more days paired with historic spending cuts and strong border security provisions. Unfortunately, 21 of my Republican colleagues sided with Democrats and opposed our bill. They try to make it sound like a noble cause, but it doesn’t move America in the right direction. In fact, it does the opposite.

This bill was our chance to show the U.S. Senate and President Biden that House Republicans won’t accept a clean government spending bill and that we are serious about lower spending and securing our border. These 21 prevented that from happening.

Learn more about the plan I put forward with members of the House Freedom Caucus—watch my remarks from today here.

BIG Idea

China plays a large role in chassis (the base frame that helps move cargo) production for truck trailers. In our steps to decrease dependence on China, leveling the playing field for chassis production is part of that strategy. I met with the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association and Trail King of Mitchell, South Dakota to talk about ways to increase production in America and foster a robust workforce.

BIG News

Border crossing numbers hit new record highs. More than 60,000 people came across the southern border illegally just this week. The news has 24/7 coverage of long lines of people streaming across the border. It’s clear the Biden Administration isn’t allowing Border Patrol agents to do their jobs.

Eight Democrat mayors and governors have declared a state of emergency because of the illegal immigrants that have flooded their communities. They don’t have the resources—physical or financial—to handle this influx.

The crisis at the border cannot be ignored, yet the Biden Administration’s border policies have neglected it for nearly 36 months. Congress can’t rely on President Biden’s policies to change any time soon. It’s long past time to put in place real border security solutions. On Thursday night, House Republicans passed our bill to fund Homeland Security. It secures our southern border by hiring more border patrol agents, investing in new technology, resuming construction of the border wall, and removing dangerous criminals. We’re taking action to secure the border. It’s too dangerous not to. It’s my hope the Senate agrees and passes our bill.

###