The Big Three – Groundhog Day, Again

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

October 20, 2023

BIG Update

For more than two weeks, the U.S. House has not had a Speaker of the House, and without a leader, the House is at a standstill. It’s an unfortunate situation, but I am holding onto hope that we will make it out the other side – quickly. America has been in seasons of chaos like this and much worse before, and we remain the greatest nation in history. There are 247 years that testify to America standing as a beacon of hope and freedom. Sometimes it is messy, but the beauty of America is unity, despite our differences.

BIG Idea

The Subcommittee on Highways and Transit met this week to discuss solutions for the Highway Trust Fund as electric vehicles become more popular. People who drive gas-powered cars contribute to the Highway Trust Fund through the gas tax, but electric vehicle owners don’t contribute to this fund that maintains our roads. One suggested solution is a ‘pay at the pump’ approach at EV-charging stations, but that wouldn’t cover the majority of EV charges which are done at home. Another possible approach is tracking vehicle miles traveled, but the infrastructure can be expensive and has personal privacy concerns. I asked Jeff Davis from Eno Center of Transportation about how to address this unique dilemma. You can watch my remarks here .

BIG News

The conflict in Israel and Gaza continues to capture headlines worldwide. America must continue to stand with our ally Israel. Hamas’ stated goal is to wipe out the Jewish people and the nation of Israel – we must take them at their word. The Biden Administration’s decision to return $6 billion to Iran (the largest state sponsor of terrorism) in a hostage deal should never be transferred to Iran. I am supporting a bill, the No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act, to permanently sanction and block these funds from ever reaching the Iranian regime.

I joined Fox Business to talk about the conflict. Missed my interview? Watch it here.

