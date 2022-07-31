Congressman Duty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Recess, Recess, Read All About It!

Recess, Recess, Read All About It!

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

July 29, 2022

The month of August usually reminds people of the first day of school. But for the House of Representatives, August kicks off the traditional District Work Period or “August Recess”. Historically, August Recess was implemented because there was no air conditioning in the Senate Chamber and members and staff couldn’t handle the swampy heat of Washington. Members don’t have the month “off,” but we get to spend the majority of August in our states and districts. A majority of House and Senate Members come home every weekend after voting in Washington, D.C. – me included – but an extended stay in our home state is great.

I’ll be spending my August talking to folks on the ground at town halls, touring businesses, meeting with constituents, and hosting roundtables for the upcoming Farm Bill. You can’t represent a district, or in my case a state, well if you don’t know what’s going on back home. August is a great time to do that.

I love my job representing the great state of South Dakota in Washington, but there’s no place like home.

I’m hosting a number of town halls across the state to hear from you and answer your questions. If you’re in Rapid City, Brookings, Mobridge, or Sioux Falls, keep your eyes and ears out for when I will be hosting a town hall in your area.

I will also be hosting Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremonies throughout the state to recognize, honor, and “welcome home” those who served in Vietnam. If you or someone you know would like to participate, contact my office and we would be happy to get you on the list.

There is a chance the House will get called back into session now that Senate Democrats have introduced a $739 billion reconciliation bill – if so, I’ll come back to Washington to oppose that legislation.

Make sure you are following along on social media and are signed up for my newsletter to get alerted when I will be in your area!

