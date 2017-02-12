Congresswoman Kristi Noem at the polar plunge for Special Olympics Posted on February 12, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ We did it! I jumped with Jenny, an inspirational Special Olympics athlete. Her favorite sport is basketball! Me too 🇺🇸 #taketheplunge #polarplunge A photo posted by Kristi Noem (@repkristinoem) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:00pm PST FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Great job Kristi!
Keep up the good work!