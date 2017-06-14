Congresswoman Kristi Noem meets with Vice President Pence Posted on June 14, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Had a good meeting this afternoon with VP Pence. There's a lot to do, but we're both committed to getting things done. #repealandreplaceobamacare #taxreform #infrastructure #vareforms #ihsreforms #thelistcouldgoon @vp A post shared by Kristi Noem (@repkristinoem) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related