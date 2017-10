Congresswoman & GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Kristi Noem was out in the fields this weekend shooting with her family & friends on the opening day of pheasant season:

Here’s Kristi and her daughter Kennedy…



Here’s the entire contingent of the Noem Family out partaking in the opener:

Here’s Booker Noem, Bryon Noem, Kristi, & Kennedy:

And here’s a picture of Kristi with Booker:

Enjoy the Hunting season!

Facebook Twitter