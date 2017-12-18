Congresswoman Kristi Noem sets record straight on false attacks on her family

Congresswoman Noem sent out an e-mail blast to supporters this AM responding to recent attacks by members of the liberal media with regards to the death taxes her father’s estate was forced to pay after his untimely passing.
Pat,
The media has launched an intentionally malicious and false attack against my family in recent weeks. Documents disproving their claims have been in the public record for more than 20 years, but even after knowing where those documents were, the media failed to review them before writing their attack pieces. But you know I’ve never been one to back down from a fight…
Tax-loving liberals might not want to read it, but here’s the straight up reality: I’ve spent the last 23 years without my dad. He didn’t get to meet my kids or see how we were able to grow the family farm. But he did get us started. My home sits on land he owned – land he warned me never to sell because “God isn’t making any more of it.” He built that farm so one day his kids could come home and farm together. And the government jeopardized that dream when they hit us with the Death Tax.
Some in the media have started a debate over whether our family did estate planning effectively. To them, I ask: What does it matter? If a tax is only levied because someone didn’t pay lawyers enough before they died, then there’s a problem with that tax.
They have also pointed out that Death Tax exemption levels have changed since my dad’s death. But if you think that simply moving the exemption levels makes this tax “fair,” you’re misdirected. My principles don’t change because the dollar amount does.
While our family history has been laid out in the public record for two decades, I spelled it all out once again in a recent article in the Argus Leader. Take a look.
So, the media can write what they will. And while they’re doing that, I’m going to keep pushing forward. I’m going to spend the rest of my life, if I have to, fighting to repeal the Death Tax. Are you with me?
-Kristi
She does not address the issues raised by these articles investigating her claims….
1.) She has for years over exaggerated the burden placed on the family by the estate tax.
2.) Her father in her will states he understands what the issues are when splitting up an estate the way he did.
Also “didn’t pay lawyers enough?” boo hoo… I sympathize for the loss of her father, that is tragic… But we all have to deal with burdens we would prefer not to pay before we pass on. Its a sad reality of living in the United States.
Exactly!
Let’s see. Do I believe Kristi, or the Argus Liar? Normally I wouldn’t even click on the link to the Liar, but I did. Their editorial is speculation that maybe it didn’t happen the way Kristi said, because if it had there would have been ways around it? If a mourning family didn’t see the tricks that the editorial writer, having perfect 20-20 hindsight, can see then it’s her own fault? And she’s a liar?
I hate to see american businesses going under, but I don’t think I’ll shed a tear at the passing of the Argus. My kids enjoy when they try to hand out free Argus Liars in the HyVee and I reply “Why, our puppies are already trained”.
Argus Leader = #FAKENEWS
Didn’t we hear from DJT that because he pays lawyers money to exploit loopholes in order to avoid paying federal taxes, it makes him “smart”?
That kind of flies in the face of Noem’s “If a tax is only levied because someone didn’t pay lawyers enough before they died, then there’s a problem with that tax.”
Noem also doesn’t appear to have any issue collecting farm subsidies paid for by, wait for it…TAXES!
In order to pay money to lawyers to exploit loopholes, one must both we aware of the option and have the means to, you know, actually pay the lawyers.
Why should laws, written mostly by former lawyers, require average citizens to consult lawyers in order to gain an advantage on an uneven playing field? Why not just make the law mean what it says, regardless of how much cash one throws a lawyers? Equal treatment under the law?
I don’t disagree. I’m just pointing out that lots of tax laws fall under Kristi’s “If you need a lawyer in order to avoid paying it” philosophy. But trying to change anything will ruffle all kinds of feathers because the ones with money are the same ones “donating” to the politicians.
I hate it when I can’t make up my mind.
Was the stupidest thing I’ve seen in Governor’s race Marty Jackley’s “Kristi won’t sign my ‘Say nice things’ pledge so I’m going to say mean things about her” or Kristi Noem’s “If you don’t think it hurt getting a tax bill because my dad died, you are wrong. It still hurts.”
Lucky for them their opponent is “I’m for whatever your position is on abortion, taxes, dope, guns, speeding, breed of cattle, and all-star wrestling because I want to follow errrr I mean lead as your Governor.”
You are really stretching on Noem. She experienced what she felt was a government overreach first-hand, she uses that experience to expose a potential flaw in the law. I think that gives her more experience on the subject than most congressmen.
You are right she experienced something and got way too sensitive when this personal experience was discussed.
They all need to start talking beyond their personal experiences and themselves. In case they don’t realize it, being Governor isn’t about them.
Luckily I don’t have to make up my mind on the governors race today. Just have to decide if I believe Kristi or the Argus Liar. Simple choice.
I was going to vote for it before I voted for it.I can’t believe she got elected .
Where are all those town hall meetings on these tax issues .You run away from us are you scared to face the electorate like Thune and Rounds.
In Kristi’s world, ignorance is an affirmative defense, but unfortunately it isn’t in a court of law.