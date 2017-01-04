Congresswoman Kristi Noem Takes the Oath of Office

Noem Takes Oath of Office

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem issued the following statement today after taking the Oath of Office to serve her fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“South Dakota has but one voice in the 435-member House of Representatives. Still, that voice must represent a considerable portion of our nation’s ag production, speak for rural families, reflect tribal priorities, and defend the goals of job creators and families. Perhaps most importantly, that voice must fight for the values we aspire to in South Dakota and the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am deeply grateful to South Dakota for allowing me to serve in this role and incredibly humbled to take on the ambitious agenda we have ahead.”

From Left to Right: Diane Ohnstad, Speaker Paul Ryan, Corinne Arnold, Rep. Kristi Noem, Kassidy Noem, Kennedy Noem

Rep. Noem will continue to serve on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax, trade, and economic growth policies.

