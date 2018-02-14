Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Rapid City Office Opening

Congresswoman Kristi Noem is having a grand opening for her Rapid City Office (1739 West Main Street, Rapid City) a week from today:

3 Replies to “Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Rapid City Office Opening”

  1. Anonymous

    Oh no, that place is cursed. It was Mark Barnett’s campaign headquarters in 2002 and has seen many businesses come and go since.

