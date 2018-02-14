Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Rapid City Office Opening Posted on February 14, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Congresswoman Kristi Noem is having a grand opening for her Rapid City Office (1739 West Main Street, Rapid City) a week from today: Planning to attend? Click here to register for the event! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Oh no, that place is cursed. It was Mark Barnett’s campaign headquarters in 2002 and has seen many businesses come and go since.
Who’s running it?
Justin Warfel is her state political director and was spending a lot of time in Rapid