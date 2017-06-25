Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Peace and Security

Peace and Security

By Rep. Kristi Noem

You can hardly open the paper, turn on the TV, or scroll through your social media newsfeed without learning of another outbreak of domestic or international violence. So often, radical Islamic terrorists and other menacing groups thrive in conflict-rich areas of the globe, making it necessary in some cases to mitigate instability and promote peace to strengthen our own security.

Research covering conflicts from Northern Ireland to Africa has shown that peace agreements are 35 percent more likely to last at least 15 years when women are involved in the negotiations. The added success can be contributed to many factors – not the least of which is that women are impacted by conflict in different ways than men, so their involvement in peace talks allows for a more comprehensive approach.

In many war-torn countries, for instance, women control large segments of the economy. While their husbands, sons and brothers are taking up arms, women take on the responsibility of running the local markets and educating their children. This gives them a significant stake in the economy and an active role in shaping the next generation. The insight can be invaluable.

At the same time, data show when women are left behind, the chance of conflict increases. Take Syria, as an example. It’s one of the world’s most war-torn countries. Women there face incredible restrictions on where they may go without a man accompanying them. In many communities, only men can be a child’s legal guardian and marriages are allowed for girls as young as 13. As the nation’s conflict deepened, restrictions on women grew – and the situation only worsened when terrorist groups crept into the areas of greatest instability. For instance, ISIL, which has claimed significant amounts of territory within Syria, uses human trafficking and sex slavery as an income-generating business for their terrorist activities.

When women are empowered, however, we observe different results. In fact, a study by Inclusive Security found “when 35 percent of parliamentarians are women, the risk of relapse into conflict is near zero.”

Despite knowing all this, women are often underrepresented in conflict prevention and resolution.

Bringing women to the table during peace negotiations won’t solve every conflict, nor will it unilaterally eliminate the threat of terrorism. But our military and diplomatic corps, which are second to none, should have as many tools as possible at their disposal to mitigate conflict and keep America safe.

This June, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Women, Peace, and Security Act, which I authored. This bipartisan bill would require leaders within the State and Defense departments to develop a comprehensive strategy that increases and strengthens women’s participation in peace negotiations and conflict prevention globally. Through the meaningful congressional oversight this legislation outlines, we can help ensure women gain a critical seat at the negotiating table, increasing the opportunity for lasting peace and further strengthening America’s security.

